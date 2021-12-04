PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A roller coaster of temperatures this week!

We are in for a gorgeous Saturday with decreasing clouds and plenty of sunshine to enjoy.

It’ll be a dry day if you need to do any outdoor work or activities.

Highs will be just above normal and at or near 50 for many. Tonight, with clearing skies we will drop to the mid to upper 20s then for Sunday afternoon rebound back near 50.

Our next chance for rain showers will be Sunday night into Monday morning and wrapping up around a little after noon. It’ll stay mild overnight in the mid 40s as our system is moving through so there’s no threat for icing. Highs Monday will get nearly 10 degrees above normal in the mid 50s.

Tuesday morning the colder temps return with lows back below freezing and highs only in the upper 30s. Tuesday we stay dry before the chance for snow comes back into the forecast.

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday there’s a chance for snow showers which could lead to a messy morning commute. Snow will switch to rain and snow showers by late morning and into the afternoon with the chance for rain and snow showers to continue through the night.

Thursday looks like the next dry and seasonable day before more precipitation arrives at night.

