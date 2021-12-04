CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This could be Ben Roethlisberger’s last season as the Steelers’ quarterback.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the quarterback has told former teammates and some others in the organization that he expects this season will be his last.

It’s been a tumultuous couple of seasons for Roethlisberger, who was out the majority of the 2019 season after undergoing surgery.

He also has missed time this season due to COVID-19.

Ben Roethlisberger has been the Steelers quarterback for 18 seasons.