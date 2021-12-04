By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This could be Ben Roethlisberger’s last season as the Steelers’ quarterback.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the quarterback has told former teammates and some others in the organization that he expects this season will be his last.

Ben Roethlisberger privately has told former teammates and some within the organization that he expects this to be his final season playing quarterback for the Steelers, league sources told ESPN. More coming ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, with a special start time at 9 am ET. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2021

It’s been a tumultuous couple of seasons for Roethlisberger, who was out the majority of the 2019 season after undergoing surgery.

He also has missed time this season due to COVID-19.

Ben Roethlisberger has been the Steelers quarterback for 18 seasons.