By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. (KDKA) — Get ready to hit the slopes because Seven Springs opens for the season today.

Snowmakers have worked for more than a week to transform more than 200 acres of green terrain into snow-covered slopes.

If you head to the resort, employers are asking you to wear masks indoors when close to others.

Certain amenities like Arctic Blast, Santa’s Beard and Upper Lost Boy will not have park features for opening weekend.

So make sure you check the website before heading out.

And if this is your first time at the resort, officials have this advice for you.

“Do not have your friend take you out on the mountain. Friends aren’t good at taking you and teaching you how to ski,” Alex Moser, the Marketing Director at Seven Springs, said. “You really need to learn from one of our instructors.”

The resort will be open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The lifts opened at 8 a.m. for passholders and 9 a.m. for others.