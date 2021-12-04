By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Firefighters were busy overnight battling a blaze in South Union Township in Fayette County.
Flames were shooting out of the home a couple of hours ago on Hopwood Fair-Chance Road.
Dispatchers tell KDKA that no injuries were reported, but we've learned from our crew on the scene that two people are now homeless.
There is no word on what sparked the fire.