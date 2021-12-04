CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Fayette County, Local TV, South Union Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Firefighters were busy overnight battling a blaze in South Union Township in Fayette County.

Flames were shooting out of the home a couple of hours ago on Hopwood Fair-Chance Road.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that no injuries were reported, but we’ve learned from our crew on the scene that two people are now homeless.

There is no word on what sparked the fire.