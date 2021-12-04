CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Port Authority announced it will be extending light-rail service for the Steelers-Ravens game tomorrow.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. at Heinz Field on Sunday.

Two-car trains will run for the Blue and Red lines.