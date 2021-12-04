By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Port Authority announced it will be extending light-rail service for the Steelers-Ravens game tomorrow.
We're planning to provide additional light rail service, including two-car trains on the Red and Blue lines, for the @steelers @Ravens game @heinzfield tomorrow, Sunday, December 5.
— Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) December 4, 2021
The game is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. at Heinz Field on Sunday.
Two-car trains will run for the Blue and Red lines.