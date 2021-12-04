By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has been activated from the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 List.READ MORE: Police: Patron Stabs 7 Eleven/Sunoco Employee And Is Still At Large
The Steelers made the announcement Saturday morning.
We have activated LB T.J. Watt from the Reserve/COVID-19 List.https://t.co/i39se8z7Ql
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 4, 2021
The Steelers placed T.J. Watt on the list on Monday, but the team says he will be ready to play on Sunday.READ MORE: Beaver County Community Raising Funds For Police Officer Wanting A Wheelchair-Accessible Van For His Son
According to the Steelers, Watt has “started nine games this season and has 12.5 sacks, four passes , three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.”
The Steelers are playing their long-time rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, tomorrow at 4:25 p.m.MORE NEWS: Seven Springs Opens For The Season This Weekend
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details