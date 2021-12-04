CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Steelers announced the news the day before the game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Filed Under:NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, T.J. Watt

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has been activated from the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 List.

READ MORE: Police: Patron Stabs 7 Eleven/Sunoco Employee And Is Still At Large

The Steelers made the announcement Saturday morning.

The Steelers placed T.J. Watt on the list on Monday, but the team says he will be ready to play on Sunday.

READ MORE: Beaver County Community Raising Funds For Police Officer Wanting A Wheelchair-Accessible Van For His Son

According to the Steelers, Watt has “started nine games this season and has 12.5 sacks, four passes , three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.”

The Steelers are playing their long-time rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, tomorrow at 4:25 p.m.

MORE NEWS: Seven Springs Opens For The Season This Weekend

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details