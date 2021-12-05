By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews fought an overnight blaze at a 3-story home in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood.
The two-alarm fire on the 200 block of Hazelwood Avenue started around 1 a.m. Sunday.
Medics transported one person who was inside to a hospital.
Pittsburgh Public Safety says no other people were injured in the fire.
Crews put out the fire around 1:30 a.m.