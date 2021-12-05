CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Hazelwood, Hazelwood Avenue, Local News, Pittsburgh Public Safety

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews fought an overnight blaze at a 3-story home in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood.

The two-alarm fire on the 200 block of Hazelwood Avenue started around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Medics transported one person who was inside to a hospital.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says no other people were injured in the fire.

Crews put out the fire around 1:30 a.m.