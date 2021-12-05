By: Shelley Bortz

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s something Pitt fans have longed for – a New Year’s Six bowl game.

That time has finally come after beating Wake Forest in the ACC Championship.

You can’t find one student on the Pitt campus who isn’t excited about heading to the Peach Bowl and they say December 30 can’t get here fast enough.

“I think the Pitt faithful will be in strong attendance in Atlanta,” said Head Coach Pat Narduzzi after their ACC Championship victory. “I think what you saw last night, you’re going to see again in Atlanta. It was outstanding.”

When you think of Pitt sports, you think of their fans and no matter the team, they’re passionate.

Hundreds celebrated the blue and gold championship on Saturday night in the streets of Oakland, cheering and chanting down to the Cathedral of Learning.

Tonight, though, they have their sights set on the Peach Bowl.

“I’m from Pittsburgh so it’s super cool because I know it hasn’t been like this for a long time so the fans have been waiting for this for this for sure,” said Stefani Cwalina, a freshman.

It was revealed this afternoon that Pitt will battle Michigan State in Atlanta.

It’s the first appearance for both teams in the game.

Michigan State is the first Big Ten team to play in the game since Michigan in 2018 while Pitt is the first ACC team since Florida State in 2015.

“It’s an honor for our team to play them down in Atlanta, and we can’t wait to get there,” Narduzzi said.

Fans say they’re anxious to see the two Heisman hopefuls, Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett and Michigan Stae running back Kenneth Walker III, square up.

“Kenny, Kenny Pickett without a doubt,” said freshman Ryan Kieoty. “Kenny Pickett for Heisman without a doubt.”

“Kenny Pickett for Heisman,” added freshman Michael Chreiman. “I think their defense really showed it down there last game, which is amazing.”

The Panthers and Spartans will kick off in primetime on December 30.