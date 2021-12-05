By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's official.
The Pitt Panthers will play against Michigan State at 7 p.m. on December 30.

PITT IS PEACH BOWL BOUND 🏆
🆚 Michigan State
🗓 Dec. 30, 2021
⏰ 7 PM
📺 @ESPN
📍 Atlanta, GA
🏟 @MBStadium #H2P » #WeNotMe pic.twitter.com/uCmZp1c19o
— Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) December 5, 2021
The game is being held in Atlanta, Georgia at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The news comes the day after Pitt won the ACC Championship, the first time ever in the program's history.
