PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s official.

The Pitt Panthers will play against Michigan State at 7 p.m. on December 30.

The game is being held in Atlanta, Georgia at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The news comes the day after Pitt won the ACC Championship, the first time ever in the program’s history.

