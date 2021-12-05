PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A little bit of everything this week!

It’s a cold start to our morning with lows in the mid to upper 20s and clear skies. Much of the day will be dry with highs above normal in the low 50s.

Rain showers arrive late tonight with drizzle possible during the Steelers game, but the bulk of the rain will be overnight. It’ll be windy through the night into Monday with gusts picking up around 25 mph.

We will have a few heavy downpours overnight into Monday before the widespread rain wraps up in the afternoon.

Most will pick up .25″ to .50″ of rainfall. The ridges could see a little mix of rain and snow, but little to no accumulation is expected.

Tuesday morning the colder temps return with lows back below freezing and highs only in the upper 30s. Tuesday, we stay dry before the chance for snow comes back into the forecast.

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday there’s a chance for snow showers which could lead to a messy morning commute. Snow will switch to a few rain and snow showers by late morning for the Pittsburgh region and some areas could even be dealing with ice.

Thursday looks like the next dry and seasonable day before more precipitation arrives at night and it’s looking likely we get back to the 50s and even 60s for the weekend!

