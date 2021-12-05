By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Did you happen to notice a portion of Fifth Avenue was shut down on Sunday?
Well, here's the reason why – Netflix crews were on hand to shoot parts of the movie "Rustin."
The movie is a recreation of Martin Luther King Jr.'s historic 1963 march on Washington.
Rustin is expected to be streaming next year and stars Chris Rock, Aml Ameen, and is being produced by Higher Ground, Barack, and Michelle Obama’s production company.