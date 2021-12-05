By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Put T.J. Watt's name in the record books.
Since individual sacks became a statistic in 1982, Watt is now one of only two players to record at least 13 sacks in four straight seasons.

.@_TJWatt is the second player since 1982, when the individual sack became an official statistic, to record at least 13.0 sacks in four consecutive seasons. #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/7mCppOdExB
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 5, 2021
Despite being questionable all week long due to being placed in COVID-19 protocol, Watt was in the lineup today against the Ravens, and in the first quarter, he got himself a sack against Lamar Jackson.
Watt joins Reggie White, who was a defensive end with the Philadelphia Eagles, who recorded at least 13 sacks between 1985-1988.
The Steelers made Watt the highest-paid defensive player this offseason with a five-year extension worth $112 million and $80 million guaranteed.