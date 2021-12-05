CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Put T.J. Watt’s name in the record books.

Since individual sacks became a statistic in 1982, Watt is now one of only two players to record at least 13 sacks in four straight seasons.

Despite being questionable all week long due to being placed in COVID-19 protocol, Watt was in the lineup today against the Ravens, and in the first quarter, he got himself a sack against Lamar Jackson.

Watt joins Reggie White, who was a defensive end with the Philadelphia Eagles, who recorded at least 13 sacks between 1985-1988.

The Steelers made Watt the highest-paid defensive player this offseason with a five-year extension worth $112 million and $80 million guaranteed.