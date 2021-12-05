CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after one man was shot early Sunday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday on the 2500 block of West Liberty Avenue.

The suspect fired into a parked vehicle that had two people inside, but only one of them was injured, according to police.

The suspect fled, and the victim drove himself to the hospital.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.