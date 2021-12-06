By: KDKA-TV News Staff
INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – A former Indiana Area School District teacher will go to prison for abusing a boy.
Patrick McKee was sentenced to 5 to 10 years behind bars.
He was convicted of involuntary deviant sexual intercourse with a minor less than 16 after the victim, who is now an adult, contacted the district.
The assaults took place in 2009 when the victim was 13, prosecutors said.
A judge also ordered McKee to complete sex offender treatment and register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.