PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt fans are fired up after Kenny Pickett was named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

Students on campus are hopeful that the fifth-year senior quarterback can bring home some hardware on Saturday.

“We are a football school now,” student David Galberin said.

Inside Hemingway’s Cafe on Pitt’s campus, the talk is all about the football team winning the ACC title and Pickett.

“Much love for Kenny,” student Jarod Crowell said. “I really hope he wins, I really do. Optimistic. We will see though.”

There was also talk about the controversial fake slide.

“I think it was a great play, honestly. He saw the defenders backing off so why would he slide? It was on them, not Kenny. I think it was a clean play,” Crowell said.

Pickett is the school’s first Heisman finalist since Larry Fitzgerald was the runner-up in 2003.

Dan Marino, a former Heisman finalist from Pitt and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, took a picture with Pickett, the quarterback’s girlfriend Amy and Pickett’s parents at the ACC honors show last week. The city of Pittsburgh also tweeted “Pickettsburg” to show support.

Many feel “Kenny Heisman” is closer than ever.

“Every Pitt game, that’s what we chant: ‘Kenny for Heisman.’ So it’s really exciting,” student Caitlyn Hoag said.

“For him to be a finalist as a Heisman, I think that’s good,” student Nobel Dixon said. “I hope he gets drafted and plays for the Steelers. I’m hoping he stays in Pittsburgh.”