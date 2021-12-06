By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett is headed to New York City.
Pickett was named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy on Monday. He will be joined by Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. The winner will be announced Saturday during a ceremony.
The Pitt quarterback has had a historic season for the Panthers, who beat Wake Forest on Saturday to win the ACC title and earn a spot in a New Year’s Six bowl game.
Against Wake Forest, Pickett passed Dan Marino for the most career touchdowns in program history. He has 81 for his career. Pickett also owns the conference record for touchdown passes in a season with 42.
Those high honors came after the quarterback was named the ACC Player Of The Year and ACC Offensive Player of the Year.
Heisman Trophy 🏆 Finalist
Kenny Pickett 🛫 New York City
Saturday, Dec. 11 » 8 p.m. » @ESPN#H2P » @HeismanTrophy pic.twitter.com/R9fglHhWOA
— Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) December 6, 2021
The fifth-year senior is Pitt’s first Heisman finalist since wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald in 2003.
Pitt plays Michigan State on Dec. 30 in the Peach Bowl.