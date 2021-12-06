CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing and endangered 62-year-old woman.

Carol Wells was last seen in Oakland Sunday evening, police said.

She’s described as 5-foot-6, weighing 210 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Police said she’s known to frequent the Lawrenceville area.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 412-323-7141.