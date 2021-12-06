By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing and endangered 62-year-old woman.
Carol Wells was last seen in Oakland Sunday evening, police said.
Carol Wells, 62, is 5'6" with Blonde hair, and Hazel eyes. She was last seen in the Oakland area. If seen please call detectives at (412) 323- 7141.
She’s described as 5-foot-6, weighing 210 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.
Police said she's known to frequent the Lawrenceville area.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 412-323-7141.