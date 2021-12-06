By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers have activated linebacker Robert Spillane off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Spillane was one of three players placed on the list last week. He missed Sunday's game against the Ravens, which the Steelers won 20-19.
The linebacker has played 10 games this season, starting one. He has a total of 17 tackles, including one for a loss.
The team is also dealing with injuries in cornerback Joe Haden (foot) and guard B.J. Finney (back) after Sunday's game.
The Steelers face a short week with a visit to Minnesota scheduled for Thursday.