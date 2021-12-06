PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Grab the umbrella as rain showers are rolling through our area this morning. Rain chances peak at around 9:00 to 10:00 this morning in Allegheny and Westmoreland county as a cold front rolls through.

While I can’t rule out a rumble or two, we are really expecting mostly showers through the morning hours.

Most places can expect to see between a tenth and a fifth of an inch of rain this morning.

With a cool front being the trigger for the rain, temperatures will fall this afternoon. Winds will pick up, with gusts around 30 mph possible.

Noon temperatures should still be near 50, with temperatures at 5p around 40 degrees. By midnight temperatures should have fallen all the way down to the upper to mid 20s.

The rest of the work week is looking chilly with Tuesday highs near freezing and morning lows on Tuesday dropping down to near 20. Wednesday highs will be in the mid to low 30s with snow showers possible.

Minor accumulations will be possible in Pittsburgh with larger totals coming in the Laurels and snow belt.

The rest of the work week will be warmer. Highs on Thursday will be near 40 with dry conditions through the day.

Friday highs will be in the 50s but won’t be reached until later in the day. Rain chances will return on Friday evening into Saturday where big rain totals are expected.

