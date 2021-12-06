By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two tigers at the Pittsburgh Zoo have tested positive for COVID-19.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 3-Day Total Of 1,523 New Cases, 10 More Deaths
The zoo says the tigers started displaying clinical signs like occasional coughing but have otherwise been in good condition and they’re expected to fully recover.
The results of the rapid antigen test showed the tigers tested positive, and the zoo said it’s also waiting on the results of a PCR test.READ MORE: Police Report Uptick In Thefts From Vehicles
It’s likely the tigers got the virus from an asymptomatic employee, the zoo said.
In April, two of the zoo’s lionesses tested positive for COVID-19 and made a full recovery.MORE NEWS: Pedestrian Struck By School Bus In Point Breeze
There have been no domestic fatalities of tigers that have gotten COVID-19, the zoo said.