By: KDKA-TV News Staff

KITTANNING, Pa. (KDKA) – Police across the area are reminding residents to lock their cars after seeing an increase in thefts from vehicles.

Departments across the area have been reporting a rash of vehicle break-ins and thefts recently.

In Kittanning, two kids were arrested for allegedly stealing two guns from vehicles in the past two days, police said Monday.

Also Monday, police in Bethel Park asked for help looking for three suspects who allegedly entered multiple vehicles.

Robinson Township police said they’ve seen an increase of thieves entering unlocked vehicles at night. Police in Tarentum recently asked for help identifying four people who were allegedly entering vehicles, and Whitehall police said they took several reports of thefts from cars on Thursday.

Police are reminding residents to lock their doors and keep valuables out of cars. The thieves pull on door handles, and when they find they’re locked, they move on, Robinson Township police said.

