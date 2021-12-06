By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new music festival is coming to Pittsburgh this summer.READ MORE: Remembering Bob Dole: Former County Official Worked For Dole's Senate Campaign In Kansas
The first annual Pride on the Shore concert is scheduled for June 3 at Stage AE. It will kick off Pride Month.READ MORE: Former Congresswoman Melissa Hart Launching Bid To Become Pennsylvania's First Female Governor
Organizers have not yet announced the lineup of performers, but tickets go on sale Friday.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Hospitals Have Been 'Running Near Capacity For Weeks,' Doctors Say
A portion of the proceeds will benefit a local LGBTQ charity that has not yet been named.