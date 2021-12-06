By: KDKA-TV News Staff
RANKIN (KDKA) — One person was killed in a shooting in Rankin.READ MORE: Former Pitt Basketball Player Corey Manigault Brutally Assaulted In Europe
READ MORE: Police: West Virginia Hunter Charged After Shooting Man He Mistook For Bear
Emergency crews were called to the Palisades Manor Apartments on Monday night for the shooting. Authorities say a 20-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene.MORE NEWS: Pride On The Shore Music Festival Coming To Pittsburgh This Summer
No word on any arrests. Police are investigating.