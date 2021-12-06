CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
No word on any arrests.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Deadly Shooting, Local TV, Rankin

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

RANKIN (KDKA) — One person was killed in a shooting in Rankin.

READ MORE: Former Pitt Basketball Player Corey Manigault Brutally Assaulted In Europe

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

READ MORE: Police: West Virginia Hunter Charged After Shooting Man He Mistook For Bear

Emergency crews were called to the Palisades Manor Apartments on Monday night for the shooting. Authorities say a 20-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene.

MORE NEWS: Pride On The Shore Music Festival Coming To Pittsburgh This Summer

No word on any arrests. Police are investigating.