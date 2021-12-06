CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Crash, Highland Park Bridge, Local TV, Route 28

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ASPINWALL, Pa. (KDKA) – A four-vehicle crash has shut down part of Route 28 southbound.

The crash happened Monday morning at the Highland Park bridge, Allegheny County said on Twitter.

There are reports of injuries, but there was no word on how many or the severity.

Route 28 southbound will be closed at the Fox Chapel Road exit until the crash is cleared.