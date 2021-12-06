By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ASPINWALL, Pa. (KDKA) – A four-vehicle crash has shut down part of Route 28 southbound.
The crash happened Monday morning at the Highland Park bridge, Allegheny County said on Twitter.

Aspinwall: Route 28 SB at Highland Park Bridge – four vehicle crash w/injuries. Route 28 SB will be shut down at the Fox Chapel Rd. exit until the incident is cleared.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) December 6, 2021
There are reports of injuries, but there was no word on how many or the severity.
Route 28 southbound will be closed at the Fox Chapel Road exit until the crash is cleared.