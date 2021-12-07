RANKIN (KDKA) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed late Monday night in Rankin.

Allegheny County Police are looking for the shooter responsible for the killing.

Police say it was around 9:35 p.m. on Monday night when they were called to the Palisades apartment complex on Rankin Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man had been shot and killed.

That’s when detectives from the Allegheny County Police Department’s homicide unit started their investigation.

Police have not released any information regarding any arrests, any possible suspects, or what led up to the shooting.

The victim has yet to be identified by the Medical Examiner.

