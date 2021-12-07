By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 849 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.READ MORE: Major Outage Hits Amazon Web Services, Affecting Many Sites
Of the new cases, 417 are confirmed cases and 432 are probable.READ MORE: Port Authority Holds Public Meetings On Mon Valley Transit Upgrades
There have been 9,375 total hospitalizations and 155,212 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,474.MORE NEWS: Tame Impala Announces Pittsburgh Tour Stop
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: