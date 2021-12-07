CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 849 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.

Of the new cases, 417 are confirmed cases and 432 are probable.

There have been 9,375 total hospitalizations and 155,212 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,474.

