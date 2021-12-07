PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A date has been set for council members in Churchill Borough to decide the fate of a proposed Amazon distribution site.
The worries over a new Amazon facility in Churchill could soon be coming to an end.
After more than a dozen hearings on the matter, council members decided that on December 21, there will be a vote on the proposal.
The proposal would turn the former Westinghouse site into an Amazon warehouse that would be used a distribution center.
The facility would be more than 3 million square feet and would be open 24 hours a day, 7 days per week.
The plan has faced a lot of opposition from the Churchill community.