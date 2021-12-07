By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BROWNSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Charges are pending after a student allegedly made a prank call about a gun at Brownsville Elementary School, prompting a lockdown.READ MORE: New Center At Forbes Hospitals Aims To Connect Patients With Healthy Food
The student called 911 Tuesday and said there was a gun in the school, the superintendent said in an email to parents.
The school was placed on lockdown, and state police were called.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Puts Bike Lane Parking Ban In City Code
The student admitted to making the prank call, the district said.
The district attorney’s office was notified and the superintendent said charges are pending.
“Thank you for your patience during this extremely stressful time. We appreciate everyone’s contributions today allowing all of our students and staff to return home safely tonight,” the superintendent’s email said.MORE NEWS: Justices Take Up Pennsylvania’s Deadly Force Rules For Cops
State police dogs will stay in the building Tuesday evening to make sure every room and hallway are safe for class Wednesday.