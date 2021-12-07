By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers nominated Cam Heyward for the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.
On the field, the Steelers say Heyward is a menace. But off the field, he has a heart of gold.
"There's not a box that he doesn't check," Coach Mike Tomlin said on the Steelers' website. "From a quality of play standpoint, from a quality leadership standpoint, from a guy that does things right inside this building and outside this building. He's just a blueprint for young players."
Every NFL team names a nominee, and they’re all eligible for the award. The winner will be announced the Thursday before the Super Bowl.
Heyward will wear a special decal on his helmet for the rest of the season designating him as a nominee.
“It’s really important to give back,” Heyward said on the Steelers’ website. “A lot of people out there need our help. I will always continue to give back. I always want to make sure I can help people succeed and this gives me an opportunity to do that.”