By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh is adopting a new vaccine requirement for kids.
READ MORE: How To Keep Porch Pirates From Stealing Your Holiday Packages
Effective Feb. 7, JCC members and guests ages 5 to 11 years old will be required to provide proof of vaccination to gain access to all facilities and programs.
By requiring everyone 5 and up to be vaccinated, the JCC said it will cover nearly 97 percent of its membership.