By: KDKA-TV’s Erika Stanish

LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) – Ligonier police are investigating after they said a school teacher may be involved in sending inappropriate videos to a minor.

Details are limited as the investigation continues, but police say they’re working after learning a teacher allegedly sent lewd videos, possibly to a student.

The Ligonier chief says his department was notified two days ago about videos circulating online of a teacher who works at the Ligonier Valley School District.

Authorities have served multiple search warrants since then and are still working to collect more evidence in this case.

KDKA was told it’s possible a student or students are also involved, but no charges have been filed as of yet.

Police say the Pennsylvania Attortney General’s Office is now assisting in the case.

“We reached out to the attorney general because they can download cell phones and different electronic devices and things like that. It takes a lot of time,” said Chief John Berger.

Again, no charges have been filed yet, but police are asking parents within the district to be patient, saying cases like this take time.

They said the district is cooperating.