By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was stabbed and shot to death after he and two others were attacked by a group of strangers in Butler, police said.
Two people told police they were attacked by three men Monday night on College Street. Police said they also found a third person, 31-year-old Hakeem Moran, lying stabbed and shot in a yard.
Moran was taken to a hospital, where police said he later died. The autopsy showed he had been stabbed multiple times and shot once, police said.
The suspects ran after the alleged attack, and now police are working leads to track them down.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Butler police.
Shelley Bortz will have more on this story on KDKA Evening News.