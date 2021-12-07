By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The architect behind Pitt's high-flying offense this season is leaving his post.
Our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette are citing sources close to the program in reporting that Mark Whipple resigned as offensive coordinator Tuesday morning.
Whipple guided star quarterback Kenny Pickett and the Pitt offense to some impressive heights this year. The 11-2 Panthers finished the season, Whipple's third at Pitt, as the third-highest scoring unit in the country, averaging 43 points per game. Pickett, the senior quarterback, was named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy on Monday evening, and then Tuesday morning, won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
Pitt plays Michigan State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Jan. 1, but Whipple is not expected to be with the team, the Post-Gazette reported. No reason was given for Whipple’s decision to step down, but local radio host Andrew Fillipponi tweeted Tuesday afternoon that Whipple’s decision is “family related.”
Source says Mark Whipple's decision to step away at Pitt is family related. Wish him the best. Did a great job with Pitt offense and Kenny Pickett this year. Great dude.
— Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) December 7, 2021
The well-traveled Whipple, 64, was the Steelers quarterbacks coach when the team won Super Bowl XL following the 2005 season.
Whipple is currently a nominee for the Frank Broyles Award, given annually to college football’s top assistant coach.