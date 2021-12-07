By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The city of Pittsburgh is beefing up enforcement against drivers parking in bike lanes.
It's already illegal in Pennsylvania to park your car in a bike lane but on Tuesday, council members voted unanimously to put a parking ban in the city code.
That will give police and the Parking Authority more power to issue citations.
Pittsburgh has more than 60 miles of designated bike lanes and plans to add more.