PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s going to be a chance for snow on Wednesday morning and at this time it doesn’t look like the chance for snow is going to be very high.

But I can’t guarantee it. In fact model data is all over the place from run to run.

Just this morning, our in house IBM weather model has gone from just a dusting to more than an inch of snow for Wednesday morning from one run to the next.

So what do I think is going to happen? I don’t think we will see much in the way of snow overnight.

That is even with a mid level low that will move by to our north on Wednesday morning. There are things in place that generally would make snow likely.

Things like instability and converging winds at the surface and diverging winds aloft. The biggest issue for me is the lack of moisture.

Dew points will be in the teens. Normally with a system like this you would see an uptick in temperatures just ahead of the snow chance as moisture moves north. Data is showing no bump in temperatures.

Getting back to today, today will be dry and cloudy with winds out of the west at around 5mph for the afternoon.

Highs will be near 32 degrees. I have Pittsburgh hitting 33 for the daily high. Noon temperatures will be around 30 degrees.

Looking ahead to your weekend, rain showers move in on Friday, sticking around on Saturday.

It will be warmer though with highs both days near 60.

