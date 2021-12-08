By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — The Beaver County District Attorney's Office has reached a plea deal with the man accused of killing his father.
The district attorney said Michael Miklaucic will plead guilty to third-degree murder.
Miklaucic told police he went to his dad’s home in New Sewickley to help him get out of a scam in March. He said his father already lost a substantial about of money.
At some point, police say Miklaucic strangled his dad. He later told police he did it to protect his dad from the humiliation he might face.
Miklaucic faces 20 to 50 years in prison.