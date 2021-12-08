CASTLE SHANNON (KDKA) – A victim was found stabbed outside of a car dealership in Castle Shannon.
Police were called to Kenny Ross Ford overnight on Library Road where they found a 14-year-old stabbed multiple times.READ MORE: Staying Safe With Proper Tire Maintenance During The Winter Season
The teenager was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown.READ MORE: PennDOT Looking To Fill Plow Driver Positions As Winter Weather Approaches
Castle Shannon’s police chief said the stabbing occurred in the city and stemmed from an altercation.
An investigation is underway by Pittsburgh Police.MORE NEWS: Pa. Supreme Court To Take Up School Mask Mandate Case
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details