By: KDKA-TV News Staff

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) — The Duquesne police chief has been charged with witness intimidation related to a case of alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

Chief Thomas Dunlevy turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday after being charged with intimidation of witnesses or victims, intimidation, retaliation or obstruction in child abuse cases, obstructing the administration of law or other governmental function and official oppression, the Allegheny County Police Department said.

County police said Bethel Park police responded to a report of a statutory sexual assault involving 20-year-old Nathan Beck, who is accused of engaging in sexual acts with the teen girl inside a Bethel Park home.

County police said the assault was reported by the victim’s father, who is a witness in the case. Beck was a volunteer firefighter in Duquesne and a friend Dunlevy, authorities said.

On Oct. 19, the victim’s dad said Dunlevy confronted him at his job with “information that would come out during Beck’s trial that would result in a negative contact with the county’s Office of Children, Youth, and Families,” county police said.

Three days later, Bethel Park police asked county police to help investigate, and an arrest warrant was issued for Dunley on Wednesday.