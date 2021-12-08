By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FINLEYVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A Washington County father is facing charges after police said his 15-month-old daughter swallowed a suboxone pill.
Joseph Koeppl told investigators he was watching his daughter at his home on Shady Avenue in Finleyville while his wife slept. He left a suboxone pill out on the counter, ran to get something, and by the time he came back, the pill was gone, the criminal complaint said.
He took the girl to Children’s Hospital where police said she tested positive for suboxone. Doctors released her, but back at home, Koeppl told police she started slipping in and out of consciousness. She went back to the hospital for doctors to monitor her.
Koeppl told police he shouldn’t have left the pill out of the open, according to the criminal complaint.MORE NEWS: 2 Guns Found Behind Clairton City School District Buildings
He’s facing one felony count of endangering the welfare of a child.