By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Mark Whipple is going to Nebraska one day after resigning as Pitt’s offensive coordinator.

“Husker Nation, help us welcome Coach Mark Whipple to the Good Life!!!” Nebraska Football tweeted Wednesday.

Husker Nation, help us welcome Coach Mark Whipple to the Good Life!!!#GBR /// @CoachWhipPitt pic.twitter.com/73aWhbHXx2 — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 8, 2021

Whipple resigned Tuesday after Pitt won the ACC championship.

Whipple guided star quarterback Kenny Pickett and the Pitt offense to some impressive heights this year. The 11-2 Panthers finished the season, Whipple’s third at Pitt, as the third-highest scoring unit in the country, averaging 43 points per game.

Pickett, the senior quarterback, was named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy on Monday evening, and then Tuesday morning, won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

The well-traveled Whipple, 64, was the Steelers quarterbacks coach when the team won Super Bowl XL following the 2005 season.

Whipple is currently a nominee for the Frank Broyles Award, given annually to college football’s top assistant coach.

“I am very grateful for Mark’s time in Pittsburgh, both personally as well as professionally, and I wish him and his family the very best moving forward,” coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement.