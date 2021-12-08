By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Two guns were found behind buildings in the Clairton City School District Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Officers were called to the Clairton Education Center around 2:50 p.m. as school was letting out for a report of three males with firearms.
The three suspects split, police said, and after a chase, a 16-year-old boy was detained.
Multiple agencies set up a perimeter to search for weapons, and police said the sheriff’s K-9 found two guns behind buildings.
The district will learn remotely Thursday and Friday, the district said on its website, "until we can ensure heightened safety protocols are established outside of the building."
Police said they’re turning evidence over to the Allegheny County District’s Office for guidance on filing charges.