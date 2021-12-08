By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CORAOPOLIS (KDKA) – One lottery customer today is $1 million richer thanks to a scratch-off ticket.
The Extreme Green scratch-off ticket was sold at the Uni-Mart on Coraopolis Heights Road and netted the customer a $1 million prize.
The $20 game offers prizes of up to $1 million.
For selling the ticket, Uni-Mart will get a $5,000 bonus from the Pennsylvania Lottery.