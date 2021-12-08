PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Mostly light snow showers are working their way through our area this morning with another brief chance for snow possible as we head into the afternoon.

The biggest concern right now is that we may see some slick spots on area roads to start the day. Please be as weather aware as possible this morning and give yourself some extra time as you head out the door.

High temperatures today should hit the mid to upper 30s with most of the day overcast.

I do have skies opening up with mostly clear conditions after 3:00 this afternoon. Winds will be out of the west this afternoon around 5mph. Noon temperatures will be near 32 degrees.

Temperatures will be warming heading into the weekend.

I have us hitting 44 on Thursday for a high, 53 on Friday, and 61 on Saturday with Saturday’s high hit before noon.

Temperatures will tumble Saturday afternoon into the evening hour.

Rain is also expected to arrive on Friday evening.

Rain chances will peak on Saturday morning before coming to an end during the afternoon. Overall a half-inch of rain should be expected region-wide.

