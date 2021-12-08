CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, PennDOT, Pennsylvania News, Snow Plows, Winter Weather

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With wintry weather moving into the area, PennDOT finds itself battling more than just snow.

READ MORE: Pa. Supreme Court To Take Up School Mask Mandate Case

They are trying to fill open positions for snow plow drivers across the state this winter.

READ MORE: Judge Jeffrey Manning Retires From Allegheny Co. Common Pleas Court

A report for Accuweather found that Pennsylvania is one of six states facing a major drop in plow drivers this season.

MORE NEWS: Crews Fight Overnight Fire At Lawrenceville Lumber Co.

Current job openings with PennDOT can be found at this link.