By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With wintry weather moving into the area, PennDOT finds itself battling more than just snow.
They are trying to fill open positions for snow plow drivers across the state this winter.
A report for Accuweather found that Pennsylvania is one of six states facing a major drop in plow drivers this season.
Current job openings with PennDOT can be found at this link.