PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A controversial mask mandate in Pennsylvania will go before the state’s Supreme Court today.

The mandate being reviewed by the court impacts all schools across the state.

The arguments will be heard today in the state Supreme Court, and the justices will decide the future of the statewide school mask mandate.

It all started back in August when the state’s acting health secretary introduced a statewide mask mandate for schools.

However, some parents and Republican lawmakers sued, saying she didn’t have the power to do that, and the mandate violated religious freedoms.

The state’s Commonwealth Court agreed, and said the mandate would expire on December 4.

Governor Wolf’s administration then appealed and asked the state Supreme Court to keep the order in place.

That brings things back to today, as the state Supreme Court is getting ready to weigh these arguments.

Back in November, Governor Wolf announced the mask mandate would expire on January 17, saying it would then be up to local school leaders to put a plan in place and decide if masks are required.

Today’s decision is expected to provide direction and clarity for all.

