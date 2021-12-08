CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Firefighters were called out overnight to a lumber company in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood.

Crews responded to Harrison Street just before midnight, where Adelman Lumber is located.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

“We found a small fire in the bottom floor area. The sprinklers kept it in check, so it was really good. It could have been a lot worse,” said Battalion Chief Richard Brutt.

No one was injured.

