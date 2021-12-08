PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Waffles, INCaffeinated-PTL Sandwich Challenge is on.
Popular Pittsburgh breakfast spot Waffles, INCaffeinated is putting a PTL sammy on the menu. The six members of Team PTL have each created their own unique sandwich combo.
It’s up to you, the fans, to decide which delicious creation wins.
Before you vote, here’s another look at your choices:
DAVID: The Highfield Hightower
- Standard Sourdough Waffle with bacon crumble and dried cranberries
- Fried Egg – over medium
- Goat Cheese
- Avocado Slices
- Baby Spinach
- Hollandaise Sauce
HEATHER: Heather’s Hawaiian Punch
- Waffle with bacon crumbles and jalapenos in the batter
- Ham
- Bacon
- Pepper Jack
- Pineapple
- Spicy Mayo
RON: Smiley’s Peanut Butter Cups
- Waffle – Vegan with chocolate and peanut butter chips
- Chocolate sauce
- Peanut butter
- Strawberry Jam or Jelly
- Fresh strawberry – minimal
MIKEY: Mikey’s Big Burger
- Traditional waffle – regular sourdough
- Hamburger
- Bacon
- American cheese
- Spicy Mayo
- (Side) Onion rings
CELINA: Celina’s Spicy Italian Sammy!
- Waffle – Standard Sourdough
- Pepperoni and Salami
- Provolone Cheese
- Black Olives, Green Pepper, Roasted Tomato, baby leaf spinach and Jalapeño!
- Spicy Mayo!!!
DAISY: Daisy’s DoubleDecker
- Regular waffle – with jalapeno in batter
- Layer #1 – Spicy sausage + scrambled egg, avocado, bacon
- Layer #2 – Spicy sour cream, Pico de Gallo, pepper jack cheese