By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A Pennsylvania state representative is taking action to address a lack of Santas and that could help Santa with his taxes once the Christmas season is behind us.

State Representative Jonathon Fritz wants to offer a tax credit for businesses hiring Santas or for Santas themselves.

According to a report from the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, Rep. Fritz has said he wants to do this due to a shortage of Santas this year.

He has approached some colleagues about his proposal but has yet to introduce any kind of legislation.

Should he introduce a bill, it’s unlikely to pass before Christmas.