By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Two people are dead after a head-on crash in Fayette County where police believe winter weather played a role.READ MORE: Robinson Chick-Fil-A Owner Gives Employees Big Gifts At Christmas Party
Stanley Ohler, 26, was driving north on Route 119 near Kingview Road when he crossed over the grass median and hit a Jeep head-on around 7 Wednesday morning, police said.READ MORE: Former Pittsburgh Priest Accused Of Filming Boy In Target Bathroom
Both Ohler and the Jeep’s driver, identified by police as 46-year-old Matthew Hurst, were dead when troopers arrived.
Winter weather is believed to be a contributing factor, police said.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 767 New Cases, 25 Additional Deaths
Police are still investigating the crash.