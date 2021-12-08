CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Two people are dead after a head-on crash in Fayette County where police believe winter weather played a role.

Stanley Ohler, 26, was driving north on Route 119 near Kingview Road when he crossed over the grass median and hit a Jeep head-on around 7 Wednesday morning, police said.

Both Ohler and the Jeep’s driver, identified by police as 46-year-old Matthew Hurst, were dead when troopers arrived.

Winter weather is believed to be a contributing factor, police said.

Police are still investigating the crash.