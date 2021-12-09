ONE WEEK AWAYKDKA-UPMC Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show
ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) – A fire forced residents out of an assisted living facility in Arnold Thursday afternoon.

The fire happened at Arnold Manor on Horne Boulevard.

When NewsChopper 2 got on the scene, smoke could be seen coming from the building and crews were working to put the fire out. Several firefighters could be seen gathered around the front of the building.

Dispatchers said residents were evacuated.

There have been no reports of injuries.